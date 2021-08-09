Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £149.24 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,731 ($48.75) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,751 ($49.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,838 ($50.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,346.56.

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.