Spectrum Market Capitalization Tops $36,199.98 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $36,199.98 and approximately $6,900.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00356658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

