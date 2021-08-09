Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 14,860 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.77. 3,778,656 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65.

