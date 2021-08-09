Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.26. 30,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,469. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.17.

