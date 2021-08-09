Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,359 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

