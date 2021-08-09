Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 6.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 on Monday. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

