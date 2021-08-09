Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,737 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.14. 5,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

