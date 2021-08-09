Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,117 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 1.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,201,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,626,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

