Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,296 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. 10,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

