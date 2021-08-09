Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

COMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

