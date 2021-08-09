Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

