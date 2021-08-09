Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,273. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 247.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.