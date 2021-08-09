SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.61

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 31574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $1.0679 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.06%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

