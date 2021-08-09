SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 51 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £124.95 ($163.25).

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 250.70 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.26. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363 ($4.74).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

