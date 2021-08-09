StableUSD (USDS) Hits One Day Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00812759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00104736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039672 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.