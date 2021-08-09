Stairway Partners LLC Acquires 2,910 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.02. 1,106,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,745,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

