Stairway Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 6.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $52,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.21. 168,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,606. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

