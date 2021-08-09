Stairway Partners LLC Has $199.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stairway Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 26.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $199,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 39,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $80.27. 437,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,805,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

