StakedZEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,411.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2,411.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $71.63 or 0.00154754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.58 or 0.99572553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00769754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,479 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.