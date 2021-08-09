Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Sells $64,485.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. 421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,879. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $958.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

