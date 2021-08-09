Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555,720 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for 4.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Stantec worth $67,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stantec by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $46,385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 699.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 227,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 127,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

