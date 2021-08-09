State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDCC opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

