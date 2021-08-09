State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CDK stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

