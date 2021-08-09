State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.59 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in APA were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in APA by 737.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

