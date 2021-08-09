State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1,060.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 7.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 22.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.84. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

