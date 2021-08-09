State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 448 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $365.06 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

