Step Finance (STEP) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $839,523.70 and approximately $636,101.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

