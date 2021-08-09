Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 3.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Steppe Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

