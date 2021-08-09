STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.