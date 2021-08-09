stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00139277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00145554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,234.76 or 1.00099824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00771996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

