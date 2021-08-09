Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 9th (ADCT, FXLV, HLMN, MAXN, MCG, MGNI, PECO, RMGB, RPID, SERA)

Aug 9th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 9th:

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG). They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID). They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

