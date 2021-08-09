Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (ALV, AZN, DBAN, EVK, HAB, PUM, PWR, ROG, VOW3, XPO)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €254.00 ($298.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $110.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 380 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $106.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $66.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

