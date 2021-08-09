Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (ALV, AZN, DBAN, EVK, HAB, PUM, PWR, ROG, VOW3, XPO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:
Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €254.00 ($298.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $110.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 380 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $106.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $66.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
