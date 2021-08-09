Stox (STX) Price Tops $0.0124

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Stox has a total market capitalization of $628,159.40 and approximately $635.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stox has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00083986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00813538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,094,507 coins and its circulating supply is 50,700,115 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

