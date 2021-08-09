Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,283,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $105.53. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $105.90.

