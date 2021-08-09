Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,681 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

