Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 168.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,357. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

