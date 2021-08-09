Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.52. 8,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.75.

