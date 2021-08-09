Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.20. 336,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.