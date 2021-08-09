Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.14. 84,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,819. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

