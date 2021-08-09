Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 206,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,242. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

