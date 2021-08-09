Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $191.25. 60,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.47 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.