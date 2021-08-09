Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

