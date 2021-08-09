Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,920. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.