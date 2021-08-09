Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

