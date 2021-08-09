Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,655 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.41 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.