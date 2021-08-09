Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,004 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $50.13 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18.

