Strike Price Tops $52.93 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $52.93 or 0.00115347 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $156.35 million and approximately $30.06 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,953,906 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

