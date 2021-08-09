Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $224.85 or 0.00493064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $31.09 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00141611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00149850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.87 or 1.00322917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.00771911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

