Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,265 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $443.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

