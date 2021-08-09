Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 146,863 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

BNDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

